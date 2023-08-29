TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a violent incident involving the use of a weapon. A suspect is in custody.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of SW H.K. Dodgen Loop around 6:19 p.m. Monday for a violent incident. Police say the victim left the scene before officers arrived, and responding units were dispatched to find them.

Officers made contact with the victim at Candle Suites, located at 1850 Scott Boulevard. The victim was injured and taken to the hospital. The victim’s injuries have been identified as non-life threatening, and they are currently in stable condition.

Police have identified 30-year-old Michael Zachary Trouten as a suspect, and have taken him into custody. The second person of interest remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit a tip anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.