Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report one person has been injured during a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 300 block of Elms Road about 3:44 p.m. on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Police report detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division were actively investigating, as of Wednesday.