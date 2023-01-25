Temple, Tx (FOX44) – One man was seriously wounded in a Wednesday morning shooting in Temple.

Police were called to the 3800 block of South 31st Street at 10:15 a.m. and found the victim who was transported to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Police report they are investigating a potential suspect in the case and ask that anyone with information contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers may report anonymously.