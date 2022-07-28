KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) would like to meet with Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (ACDBEs) wanting to do business during an Open House on Thursday.

This event will take place at 10 a.m. in the airport’s main conference room. This Open House is for all certified ACDBE firms, existing and future airport concessionaires, and other parties interested in doing business with the Killeen–Fort Hood Regional Airport. The event will include information about the updated ACDBE Program, ACDBE Goals and future airport concession opportunities.

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) has updated the ACDBE program for fiscal years 2023 – 2025 in accordance with regulations of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), 49 CFR Part 23. The airport has received federal funds authorized for airport development after January 1988 (authorized under Title 49 of the United States Code).

It is the policy of the City of Killeen to ensure ACDBEs as defined in Part 23, have an equal opportunity to receive and participate in concession opportunities. It is also the policy of Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) to:

1. Ensure nondiscrimination in the award and administration of opportunities for concessions by airports receiving DOT financial assistance

2. Create a level playing field on which ACDBEs can compete fairly for opportunities for airport concessions

3. Ensure that the ACDBE program is narrowly tailored in accordance with applicable law

4. Ensure that only firms which fully meet this part’s eligibility standards are permitted to participate as ACDBEs at the airport

5. Help remove barriers to the participation of ACDBEs in opportunities for airport concessions

6. Provide appropriate flexibility to the City’s airports in establishing and providing opportunities for ACDBEs

Aairport representatives would like to meet with ACBDEs in the market area of the eleven counties surrounding Bell County and the Killeen-Fort Hood MSA – namely Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Llano, Mason, Travis, and Williamson Counties.

For any ACDBE businesses interested in working with the airport, they can call (254) 501-8700, Extension #4.