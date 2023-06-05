HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, Activity Center and the Harker Heights Healthy Homes Division are proud to partner with Operation E.A.T, which is a newly-developed community youth feeding initiative.

The mission of this initiative is to provide fresh, kid-inspired meals completely free to the youth in the Harker Heights community.The library will be the organization’s homebase.

The program started on Monday, June 5, and will end Friday, June 30. Meals will be provided Mondays through Fridays, with the exception of Monday, June 19 – as the library will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.

Families must register each child beforehand in order to participate. You can go here to register. You can visit the library at 400 Indian Trail from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and children up to age 18 will receive a free meal.

For more information, you can call 254-953-5491 or email erossmiller@harkerheights.gov.