HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Operation E.A.T will be taking place at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library through this July.

Operation E.A.T is a newly-developed community youth feeding initiative. The Library, Activity Center and the Harker Heights Healthy Homes Division partnered with this initiative earlier this summer.

Meals will be provided Mondays through Fridays, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Library will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

In order to participate, families must register each child beforehand. You can go here to register. Those registered can then visit the Library at 400 Indian Trail to get a free meal.

For more information, you can call 254-953-5491 or email erossmiller@harkerheights.gov.