Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed $227,907 in fines for a Temple manufacturing facility operated by Carpenter Company in connection with a January accident which led to the amputation of part of a worker’s arm.

The worker was trying to clear debris in a hot laminating machine, when their right forearm became caught, – with the severe nature of the injuries leading to a partial amputation of the forearm.

A statement issued by the Department of Labor says Carpenter Company was issued a citation for similar energy control procedure violations after an inspection of its Verona, Mississippi facility.

The statement also said in addition to lacking machine guards and locking devices on the laminating machine, OSHA determined the company did not conduct periodic inspections of their machine safety procedures, apply a personal lock to a group lockout procedure to verify energy sources were isolated, and exposed workers to falls into dangerous equipment.

Carpenter Company manufactures bedding and carpet cushion products in Temple – one of twelve locations in the U.S. and two in Canada. The company also has locations in Houston and Taylor.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.