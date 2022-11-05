Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight.

Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress.

They arrested one person, but two others ran off. At this time, no names are being released and no injuries have been reported.

If you know anything about this burglary, you are encouraged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.