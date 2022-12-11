Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are searching for four men who robbed a home early Sunday morning.

The police department received a call around 12:27 a.m. about a home invasion robbery in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street.

Witnesses told officers that four men wearing masks kicked in the home’s front door and stole several items.

The family was home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

At this time, officers do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.