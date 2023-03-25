Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

Officers went to the 4300 block of Hank Drive around 12:30 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting. They found a woman with a gunshot wound and started lifesaving procedures.

An ambulance took the woman to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the early investigation, officers say the woman got into an argument with a man and picked up a butcher knife and held it by her side. They say the man grabbed a gun and it fired, hitting the woman in the chest.

Officers say the man called 911 and started CPR on the woman. At this time, no one has been arrested.

When more information is released about this shooting, FOX 44 News will update this report.