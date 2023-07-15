Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Petersburg Lane.

As officers responded to a different call at 4:44 a.m., they heard about gunshots at the same location. When they arrived, they found one person dead nearby.

The officers took one person in custody as a possible suspect in the shooting.

The names of the victim and the suspect are not being released at this time. Investigators are not releasing the details about the shooting, either.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.