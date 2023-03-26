Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a double shooting that ended with one woman dead and a man injured.

Officers went to the 600 block of S. 18th Street after getting a call about gunfire at 12:25 a.m. That’s when they found both of the victims.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police tell FOX 44 News that officers have not named a suspect in the shooting so far.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.