Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police officers are investigating an overnight shooting that left one woman dead. This is the ninth murder in Killeen this year.

Officers found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound around 2:41 a.m. Friday morning in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue. They performed life saving measured until paramedics arrived and took her to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

The woman later succumbed to her injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her deceased at 3:57 a.m. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.

At this time, police have not named any suspects in the deadly shooting. If you know anything about the murder, please contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

FOX 44 News will have more information about this deadly shooting as it becomes available.