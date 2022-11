Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Temple is hosting a career fair for Pactiv Evergreen.

It’s a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America.

Hired packers have a starting rate at $16 per hour and in-feed operators start at $17.

The positions are for 12 hour shifts.

For those interested, the hiring fair will be Tuesday from 10 – 2 pm in the afternoon.

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring a resume.