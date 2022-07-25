TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The partial road closure for W. Avenue A has been rescheduled to Monday, August 1, at 8:00 a.m. This temporary closure will reopen on Monday, August 8.

This is an update to the City of Temple’s First Street Underground Project. The City says detours will be implemented in this area as needed. Drivers should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.

The parking lot closure was extended to W. Avenue A on June 17, for sawcut work on the project. This temporary closure reopened on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Additional closures, starting in the alley south of Avenue A, were scheduled for the following week.

The parking lot closure at First Street, South of Avenue A, was delayed until Monday, June 6, due to construction material delays. The project was scheduled to have a duration of four months.

The City’s First Street Underground Project originally began on May 23. Crews removed the overhead power lines located in the alley adjacent to the parking lot on First Street, and buried new power lines underground from Avenue B to the alley between the ExtraCo building and Texell Credit Union. This work moved from south to north as the job progressed.

During construction, there was be limited-to-no access to the alley between First Street and Main Street – from north of Avenue A. to Avenue B.

A portion of the parking lot at First Street closed on May 22 and served as a storage area for materials and a clear work space.

Residents with any questions or concerns on this ongoing project can call the City of Temple Engineering Division at 254-298-5660.