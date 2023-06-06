Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 29-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a security officer from an incident which occurred while he was a patient at a Killeen medical facility.

The U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Tyler Travis Kemper and arrested him Tuesday on a warrant which was obtained in connection with the New Year’s Eve attack.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was about 4:14 a.m. on December 31 when officers were sent to AdventHealth at 2201 Clear Creek Road in reference to a security officer being assaulted by a patient. When officers arrived, they were told that a man was being uncooperative and hostile toward medical staff and walking around the hallways, attempting to leave the hospital.

A security officer went to assist medical staff and attempted to escort the man back where he was supposed to be, when the man lunged at him. Police said the man wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck and started punching him in the ribs and arm. The man was detained and kept at the hospital because he was not medically discharged.

The particulars of the case were reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney, and a complaint was returned charging Kemper. It was at this point that the Marshals sought him out, found him on Monday, and took him into custody. His bond had not been set, as of Tuesday afternoon.