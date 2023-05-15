BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be performing night closures of the two inside eastbound mainlanes of Interstate 14 starting Monday night.

TxDOT will perform paving operations on I-14, from Bell Tower Drive to Highway 195, nightly through this Thursday. Closures will be active from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

The Bell Tower Drive exit ramp will be closed next Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Work is dependent on weather and field conditions.

TxDOT is encouraging travelers to buckle up, mind their speed and to eliminate all distractions driving through work zones.