KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators with the Killeen Traffic Unit are investigating a pedestrian fatality.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 1:39 p.m., Killeen officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of West Elms Road in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was standing on the eastbound sidewalk and failed to yield right of way to a motor vehicle that was traveling east in the outside lane, when she stepped into the roadway.

The pedestrian was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Victim, 24-year-old Eliana Leigh Shoemate, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

There are no pending criminal charges for this crash.