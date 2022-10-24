BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Belton Police Department has charged 33-year-old Jay Isaiah Allen with Capital Murder and Tampering with Evidence related to the death of three-year-old Quintavious Trejo.

This is according to City of Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer, who says Allen contacted a family member in Fort Worth on Saturday and admitted that he made a mistake. The family member became concerned and drove to Belton.

Allen then directed the person to a wooded area in the 1300 block of W. Avenue O, which was near his residence. The family member found the body of Quintavious and immediately called 9-1-1.

The body of Quintavious was sent for an autopsy to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas County. The cause and manner of death is pending the autopsy.

This comes after Belton Police announced on social media Saturday that Allen was in custody. Police also said the body of Quintavious was found with signs of trauma.

Allen was said to be driving a silver 2009 Buick Enclave, with the Texas license plate NNV7699.

In addition, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office said Hillsboro Police found Allen’s vehicle, and a pursuit was underway. During the chase, Allen lost control of his vehicle and crashed at Interstate 35W and FM-67. The vehicle immediately erupted into flames, with Allen trapped inside.

Hillsboro PD and Hill County Deputies fought through the flames, and were able to pull Allen to safety. Hillsboro PD, Hill County Sheriff’s Deputies, Texas DPS, Grandview PD, Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Careflite, Itasca Fire, Grandview Fire, and TXDOT were all on scene.