TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify two

individuals in connection to a home invasion robbery.

Officers responded around 9:53 a.m. Thursday to a call in the 4700 block of Midway Drive. Witnesses report that two men entered the residence while displaying guns, and left with jewelry and cellphones.

Police say one suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with orange lettering, black pants and a black mask. The second suspect was wearing a torn black hoodie, black shorts, white mask and brown shoes.

The suspects are believed to have possibly fled the scene in a red four-door sedan with tinted windows. The back windows have a darker shade tint than the front. No injuries have been reported.

The photos below show necklace that was stolen, as well as the vehicle seen leaving the area – potentially with the suspects inside. The pictures are courtesy of the Temple Police Department.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police

Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.