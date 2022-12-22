Harker Heights (FOX 44) — The fight over marijuana law enforcement in Harker Heights reached a new level Wednesday.

In the November election, the majority of voters in Harker Heights passed Proposition A, which would prohibit police from enforcing some marijuana possession laws. It would also keep officers from using the smell of marijuana as a reason to search a vehicle in some cases.

After the proposition passed, the city council repealed it on November 22nd, 2022. Council members said that the Texas Constitution forbids cities to circumvent state law.

The group, Ground Game: Texas, started a petition drive to force a referendum on Proposition A, and turned in 626 signatures. They only needed 348.

On Thursday, the city announced the petition met all requirements in accordance to state law and the city charter. The petition will be presented for certification to the City Council on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.