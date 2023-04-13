HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two dogs and one cat have died in a Harker Heights mobile home fire. A couple has been displaced.

Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims says the Fire Department was dispatched at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at 1110 Indian Trail. The Killeen Fire Department also responded to the scene.

(Courtesy: Harker Heights Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Harker Heights Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Harker Heights Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Harker Heights Fire Department)

The first units that arrived on scene found a single-wide mobile home with heavy amounts of smoke. Fire was discovered inside of the residence. The fire was extinguished within ten minutes of arrival, and heavy damage was noted throughout the structure.

Chief Sims says two adults were displaced by the fire. No injuries were sustained by either the occupants or firefighters on scene. There were also five dogs and one cat in the residence.

Two of the dogs and the cat died in the fire, and the remaining dogs were treated for smoke inhalation on scene and assisted by Harker Heights Pet Adoption personnel.

Chief Sims says the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, but remains under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s office.