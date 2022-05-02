HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Harker Heights is conducting a citizen survey of its residents to gather feedback about services and community topics.

This survey is done in two phases – the first phase was recently completed, and was sent randomly to citizens of Harker Heights. The second phase of the survey will be open to all residents until Monday, May 16.

The survey can be completed through written form, or it can be completed online by visiting https://harkerheights.gov/opensurvey.

The survey will take approximately 20 minutes to complete – and will measure a wide range of community topics along with issues related to community characteristics, quality of life, and services provided by the City.

The benefits of the survey are:

The City gains access to benchmarking data to allow Harker Heights to be compared with other communities.

The results of the survey will be included in a final report to help prioritize services and focus attention on any areas that need to be addressed in more detail.

Survey data will be used as an internal management tool to monitor and improve operational processes and systems.

All responses and the collection of data is completely confidential.

The survey data assists elected officials and department heads with prioritizing services, and will guide future budget decision-making reflective of the desires of the community.

The City values citizen input, and the survey is an opportunity for citizens to communicate opinions and satisfaction levels. The results will be presented at a future City Council workshop, and will be available on the City’s website.

If you have any questions about the survey, you can contact Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark at (254) 953-5600, or by email at jbark@hakerheights.gov.