KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is inviting the community to participate in a pancake fundraiser for United Way of the Greater Tri-County Area’s 2023 campaign.

The City says residents can come by the Drive-thru Short Stack Fundraiser from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. this Friday. The event will be held at the City Hall foyer, located at 101 N College Street. Those who choose to drive-thru will pick up at the south parking lot behind the foyer.

Attendees can grab a short stack of homemade buttermilk pancakes for $5! They also have the option to add fruit and drink for a total of $10. All proceeds will benefit the local United Way chapter.

The City says it has been partnering with United Way for 22 years. Employees raised more than $75,000 for the organization in 2022.

This fundraiser will be a part of several that employees will host. Businesses like Walmart (on Stan Schlueter Loop) and McDonalds (at 1105 South Fort Hood Street) have helped to sponsor the pancake fundraiser for United Way.

For more information on this United Way chapter, you can visit unitedway-gfha.org/.