TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – No injuries have been reported in a Temple shooting, but a pickup truck was hit by bullets.

Temple Police officers responded around 9:42 p.m. Thursday to the 900 block of Filly Lane in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a pickup truck was hit by bullets in the 800 block of Filly Lane. Five shell casings were found on the ground.

There is no suspect description. This case is under investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.