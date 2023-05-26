Fort Cavazos, Tx (FOX44) – Residents of Bell County may see smoke rising from the interior area of Fort Cavazos today, but it should not be of concern.

The Fort Cavazos Directorate of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, will conduct prescribed burns in areas known as Live Fire 88 and 89 Friday afternoon.

LF88 and LF89 are located the center of Fort Cavazos off East Range Road. Forecast winds are generally out of the east (blowing to the west).

Ignition operations will begin after 12 noon.