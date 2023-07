KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is informing the community about some temporary street closures.

The department said early Monday afternoon that several streets in the downtown area are closed due to various poles down in the roadway. The area includes N 8th Street, N 10th Street and E Dean Avenue.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

The department says that the estimated time for repair is unknown.

