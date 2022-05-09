Temple, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old Temple man is being held on felony charges, and is accused of pulling a gun on a person trying to break him up from a physical domestic disturbance – with police arriving in time to actually see an assault in progress.

A Temple police spokesperson said it all happened on Friday night, when officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Olaf Drive at 10:19 p.m. They were told there was a man assaulting a woman, and that the man pulled a handgun on the person reporting the incident.

When officers arrived, no one would answer the door – but officers spotted a man hitting a woman as they looked through a window.

Officers breached the door and ordered everyone inside to lie on the floor. Officers later recovered a handgun hidden inside the home.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered 18-year-old Zedekiah Tello-Moklebust was arguing with his girlfriend outside of the home.

Police were told the argument escalated into a fight, and when a neighbor tried to intervene, Tello-Mocklebust allegedly threatened them with a handgun. The neighbor then backed off and called police.

Tello-Mockelbust was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Jail, with police charging him with assault with bodily injury family violence and aggravated assault with a firearm.