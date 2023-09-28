TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department says thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a 7-Eleven and then steal an ATM.

Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of S. 31st Street around 5:25 a.m Thursday for a robbery that had just occurred. Temple PD says the call was in reference to suspects stealing an ATM from the 7-Eleven. Dispatch advised the suspects drove offin a red 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

Another call came in of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Stagecoach Drive. When officers arrived at this location, they saw the same vehicle unoccupied and running.

Police say officers saw the ignition “punched,” indicating the vehicle was likely stolen. They also saw commercial-grade cable tied to the rear of the truck, along with tools and masks inside.

A witness told officers they heard a loud bang and saw the suspects moving the ATM out of the truck’s bed, to the ground and then into a Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe, which was also stolen, was found around 7 a.m. by the Hewitt Police Department with the abandoned ATM at a nearby park.