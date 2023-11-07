TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are investigating after a car crashed through the side of a Temple restaurant.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South 31st Street around 6:48 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of an auto vs. pedestrian and building crash. When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle struck the glass of Joe’s Pizza and Pasta and entered the building.

Temple Police tells FOX 44 News that a customer inside the restaurant was also hit by the vehicle. No serious injuries have been reported.