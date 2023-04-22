Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers are investigating an overnight stabbing in the 900 block of South 39th Street. It happened around 12:44 a.m.

Officers say two intoxicated people were arguing when one of them stabbed the other. When the victim fought back, the suspect was then injured, according to police.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening, and the suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.