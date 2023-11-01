TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating what is being called a “swatting” incident, in which they responded to a false emergency call.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South 5th Street around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired, with two victims sustaining injuries. A section of South 5th Street was closed off to the public.

Police say that through the duration of this incident, several details were discovered – leading officers to believe this to be a “swatting” incident.

Temple Police say swatting is defined as the act of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of emergency services personnel to a particular address. False calls of this nature are dangerous and consume large amounts of police

resources.

Officers made contact with the occupants of the residence, who were safe and unaware of the

emergency call.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police

Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.