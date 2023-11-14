TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A woman has died in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident, according to the Temple Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 around 2:29 a.m. Tuesday, near the Nugent Avenue exit. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered the woman was attempting to cross I-35 on foot, when she was struck by a vehicle.

Justice of Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced the woman dead. Police say there are no signs of foul play.

Traffic is being diverted off the Nugent Avenue exit, and drivers can get back on the interstate on Industrial Boulevard. Travelers are urged to slow down and to avoid the area entirely, if possible.

If you have any information, you can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.