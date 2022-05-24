TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a call of shots fired and one shooting which occurred Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:16 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Fryers Creek Drive. No victims were found at this location. Shell casings were found in the roadway.

At 12:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. 26th Street. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound. He is currently being treated by medical staff.

At this time, no suspects have been identified. Detectives are investigating to determine if the call of shots fired and shooting are related.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.