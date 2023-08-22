Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police say a loaded magazine fell from a weapon as a woman was being threatened, allowing the victim to grab the magazine and escape further harm.

An arrest affidavit stated officers were later able to recover a weapon missing a magazine from the suspect at the scene. Police later arrested 50-year-old Stephanie Denise Castellanos and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest affidavit filed in the case indicated the incident occurred Thursday, August 17, in the 4100 block of Water Street in Killeen. Police were called to this location in response to a reported violent domestic disturbance. The affidavit stated the victim and Castellanos were both found at the scene.

The affidavit stated that the victim and the suspect were arguing, when the victim said Castellanos grabbed a picture off the wall and tried to hit her with it. The victim stated she managed to get the picture away from her, with the suspect then leaving the room and returning with a handgun. The affidavit stated the victim told police the suspect threatened to “blow her face off” and cocked the weapon, at which time the magazine fell out and the victim was able to grab it.

The affidavit stated that officers found a black .9 mm handgun in the suspect’s waistband and noted the magazine was missing. There was not a round in the chamber. The victim gave officers the magazine she said she recovered, with officers finding four rounds of .9 mm ammunition in it.

The affidavit stated that as the suspect was being transported to jail, she kicked the backseat of the patrol vehicle. She was booked into the Bell County Jail and remained there on Tuesday, with her bond set at $100,000.