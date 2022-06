HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division need your help to identify a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle pictured below was involved in a Burglary of a Building incident at Freedom + Storage, located at 13805 Farm to Market 2410.



(Courtesy: Harker Heights Police Department)

If you have any information on this vehicle, you can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, Option #2.