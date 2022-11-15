TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle crash in Temple has resulted in serious injuries, according to the Police Department.

The department said the crash occurred at 10700 W. State Highway 36. Officers responded to the scene at 11:11 a.m.

This crash is under investigation, and travelers are advised to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area. Travelers westbound on State Highway 36 will be rerouted at State Hwy 317. Travelers

eastbound on State Hwy 36 will be turned around at FM-2409.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.