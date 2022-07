TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Police have cleared the scene of an investigation after finding a vehicle submerged at Temple Lake Park.

The first call came in around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. At the time, police were not sure if anyone was in the vehicle.

After police got the vehicle out of the water, officers learned it was unoccupied.

Officers left the scene just before noon. Traffic was not impacted during the investigation.