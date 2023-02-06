Bell County (FOX 44) — Prosecutors in the Carmen Decruz manslaughter trial started calling their rebuttal witnesses on Monday. Decruz is a former Temple police officer on trial for the death of Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019.

Decruz shot Dean after a traffic stop near SE H.K. Dodgen Loop and Little River Road just after 8 p.m. on December 2nd, 2019.

Michael Dean

One of the witnesses was former Temple Special Operations Lieutenant Brad Hunt. Hunt was on the scene of the deadly shooting handling traffic control, but he did not have any contact with Decruz or Dean.

Prosecutors asked Hunt if it was Temple Police policy to drive up and cut off a vehicle during a pursuit. He testified that it was not and that the police academy does not teach that move either.

Hunt did say the police department updated its pursuit policy six years ago and that Decruz completed a refresher course in 2018.