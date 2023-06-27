Killeen(FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Police Department arrested a dozen people during a prostitution sting in just two days in June.

The department says the undercover operation was held Thursday, June 15th and Friday, June 16th. Officers targeted prostitution and solicitation of prostitution after an increase of complaints about the crimes throughout the city.

The suspects included people accused of prostitution, those accused of soliciting prostitutes, and two weapons charges. All those who were arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.