KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana will sponsor a Public Forum on Proposition A this Saturday.

The event will last from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at will take place the Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen – located at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop. It is free and open to the public.

Proposition A will be on the ballot in Killeen and Harker Heights for the November 8 election. It seeks to decriminalize up to four ounces of marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights. The forum will feature a Vote Yes Panel and a Vote No Panel. The Vote Yes Panel will include Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, Julie Oliver of Ground Game Texas, and Louie Minor, County Commissioner Candidate Precinct 4. The Vote No Panel will include Killeen Councilmember Jose Segarra, Attorney Oliver Mintz, and Chris Bray, County Commissioner Candidate Precinct 4. There will be a question and answer session for the attendees.

The Vote Yes Panel will discuss how marijuana arrests adversely affect people for the rest of their life, the racial disparity of marijuana arrests in Killeen and Harker Heights, and home rule – the right of municipalities to pass their own laws without interference from the state.

The Vote No Panel will discuss their concerns about the initiative – including their belief that the crime rate will go up, the amount of marijuana in the initiative, and requiring police officers to violate state law.

This forum will allow voters to understand these important issues and decide how they will vote. Early voting starts October 24.