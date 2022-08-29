TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit that started in Troy ends with two people dead in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police Department Public Information Officer Buddy Calzada tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 7:23 p.m. Sunday, officers were requested to assist the Troy Police Department on a pursuit resulting from a call about an erratic driver. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hill County Sheriff’s Department were also assisting.

Officer Calzada says the vehicle entered the Fort Worth area from Central Texas. It was driving northbound on Interstate 35 and subsequently crashed near Spur 280. Officers discovered the man in the passenger’s seat was holding the woman driving the vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers heard what they believed to be a gunshot come from the vehicle, and then received information that the woman was shot by the man.

Officers approached the vehicle in an attempt to save the victim and to render medical aid. During this encounter, at least one Fort Worth Police officer fired his weapon at the suspect and quickly moved in to render emergency medical attention.

Officer Calzada says both the man and the woman have been pronounced dead.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Major Case Unit and Internal Affairs Unit continue to investigate this incident.