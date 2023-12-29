Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police officers are unraveling the circumstances behind three people being shot overnight.

At 1:51 a.m., police officers responded to calls about shots being fired in the 1200 block of Culp. When they arrived, they found one man with several gunshot wounds. An ambulance took him to Baylor Scott & White where he is in critical condition.

Officers found a second gunshot victim a block away. While his injuries are not considered life-threatening, an ambulance took him to the hospital as well.

Soon after, the officers learned of a third shooting victim connected to the two found on Culp. He first went to Seton Medical Center but is now at Baylor Scott & White. His condition has stabilized.

KPD says a preliminary investigation determined that two of the men were shot while either trying to burglarize or steal a vehicle.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.