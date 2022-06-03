TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple police made a quick arrest following an early Friday afternoon robbery.

Officers were called to the Valero Convenience Store in the 1700 block of South 31st Street about 1:00 p.m. on a report of a robbery in progress.

As they got to that location, officers were able to immediately spot a suspect and took him into custody.

No one was injured.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released pending the filing of formal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.