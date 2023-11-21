TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is looking to find those responsible for posting “racist stickers” on the windows of the Cultural Activities Center (CAC).

Officers were dispatched to 3011 N 3rd Street around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they contacted the CAC’s director, who said there were racist stickers posted on the windows of the building.

Police say video surveillance shows two suspects. One is described as a man with blonde hair, who was wearing all dark clothing and a face covering. The other is described as a man with dark hair, also wearing a face covering.

The stickers were removed by CAC staff.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.