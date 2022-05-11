TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Bell County invites the community to join the movement to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change.

The event will take place this Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center. Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe the future can be free from cancer – and own the power to make this change.

The tentative schedule is below:

Noon – Opening Ceremonies & Vendor Market Opens

1:00 p.m. – Team Lap and Team Pictures & Silent Auction Opens

3:15 p.m. – Survivor Lap

3:35 p.m. – Caregiver Lap

8:00 p.m. – Luminaria Ceremony

11:30 p.m. – Closing Ceremonies

A full schedule can be found online at www.relayforlife.org/bellcotx.

Relay For Life of Bell County is presented by Chic Fil A Temple. There will family-friendly entertainment and activities throughout the day.

Here is how to get involved:

· Join the Relay For Life of Bell County – Sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at www.relayforlife.org/bellcotx.

· Donate – If you can’t participate in this year’s event, you can still help save lives by making a donation at RelayForLife.org/bellcotx.