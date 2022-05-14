BELTON, Texas (Fox 44) — 1.9 million Americans are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. Relay for Life Bell County is raising money to decrease that number.

Relay for Life is a 12 hour event honoring caregivers and survivors of cancer while also raising money for the American Cancer Society.

“Being here with all of the other survivors is community, it’s family,” Amy Corbitt said.

Corbitt and Tori Uceda are cancer survivors and optimistic about finding a cure.

“Cancer is still here,” Uceda said. “We’re fighting it every day, and as long as we all work together, eventually we’re going to have a cure.”

Corbitt walks for her family.

“It gives me happiness,” Corbitt said. “It gives me peace because I know I’m not alone, and I’m not fighting by myself.”

Uceda says not only is cancer hard on that person, but also their caregivers.

“The caregivers are going through the exact same thing we are,” Uceda said. “They’re watching their loved ones, you know, fade. They’re watching their loved ones be sick. They’re holding their hands while they’re going through treatments and getting poked and prodded.”

The American Cancer Society provides the Hope Lodge as a place to stay, rides to appointments, wigs and makeovers, clean houses and more.

They walk around the track for hours not giving up or sleeping because cancer never does either.

“We stay here, we walk and we struggle and we survive,” Corbitt said. “And it helps you think about the survivors and what they go through.”

Uceda says if you’re a caregiver or cancer patient needing support, reach out to Bell County Relay for Life or the American Cancer Society.

“You get to cry with others,” Uceda said. “You get to share your victories and you get to share your sorrows.”

Relay for Life Bell County will continue next year in May.