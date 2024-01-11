KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Conder Park has received a major upgrade as a part of the City of Killeen’s Parks Master Plan.

Conder Park is located at 810 Conder Street. The new and improved structure now features climbing walls, a hurricane slide and a large shade canopy. It also has a “poured in place” safety surfacing, which means it is non-slip, durable, shock absorbent and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

The City of Killeen says it started making improvements to many parks as part of the $4.6 million Parks Master Plan. This is designed to improve, replace and build new amenities in select parks.

Other updates to Conder Park include a new skatepark, in addition to new parking lot overlay and striping. More recent upgrades include new field lights, new restrooms and a new multi-use field. Future plans include new drinking fountains, benches, fencing, lights, a new walking trail, resurfacing of basketball courts and planting trees.

The City says that more improvements are coming as part of the Parks Master Plan. You can find more information at www.killeentexas.gov/ParkImprovements.