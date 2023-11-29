TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – U.S. Congressman John Carter is paying a visit to Temple College to announce the winner of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge (CAC)!

This will happen during a special ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event will take place in the College’s Academic Center, located in the middle of campus on the west side of S. 1st Street.

According to the Office of John Carter, the CAC is hosted by Members of Congress for middle school and high school students to encourage participation in STEM education, to develop coding skills and to create original applications that better their communities. The CAC is one of the most prestigious national prizes for students in computer science.

The CAC is open to private, public, and homeschool students who reside in, or attend, school in the 31st Congressional District of Texas – which now includes Bell, Bosque, Burnet, Coryell, Hamilton and Williamson counties.

The winner of the app challenge will be invited to a celebration called the #HouseOfCode in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. in early 2024. The winning app will be on display electronically in the Capitol, along with all other participating Congressional winners.