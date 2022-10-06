Killeen (FOX 44) — The arrest affidavit for murder suspect Michael Leonard Moore offers new details about the death of 34-year-old Phyllis Campbell.

Officers were originally dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Sept. 19th, 20222 to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found Campbell lying on the ground.

She was pronounced dead at 9:00 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Ft. Hood Military Police contacted Killeen Police and reported that Spc. Michael Moore had confessed to killing his girlfriend.

According to the affidavit, Moore called Army Sgt. Malcolm Dent around 1:30 a.m., asking to stay the night. Dent told police he fell back to sleep and when he woke up at 5:30 a.m., he called Moore who reportedly told him he was at Ft. Hood’s PT location.

Dent told police he had shot and killed Campbell after they had a fight. Dent went to the home on Wales drive with Moore and says he saw a body at the top of the stairs.

Moore reportedly told Dent the only other person who knew about the shooting was Moore’s mother. Dent says Moore planned to load up Campbell’s body in his car during the middle of the night and then dispose of it.

When Killeen detectives interviewed Moore, he reportedly told them that Campbell threatened him with a knife during a fight about their relationship. The affidavit says he packed some of his things in his car, and then went back into the home where he waited for Campbell with his firearm in his lap.

Detectives say Moore confessed to shooting Camp because she came at him with a knife. He told them he shot her when she reached the tv hanging on the wall in his bedroom.

According to investigators, the physical evidence does not back up Moore’s claims. They observed Campbell had multiple gunshot wounds in the abdomen, hip, chest, and neck.

The affidavit states that Moore did not call 911 after the shootings. Instead, he went to a convenience store to buy a drink and call his mother.

You can read the full arrest affidavit here:

Moore is in the Bell County Jail, held on a million dollar bond.